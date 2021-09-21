John Paul Bennett, aged 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, died along with their mother, Terri Harris, aged 35 and Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, also 11.

Farmer Paul Brown, originally from Manor Top, Sheffield, but now living in North Derbyshire, is the uncle of John Paul and Lacey’s dad, and was devastated to hear of the youngsters’ deaths at the weekend.

Police at a home in Killamarsh, Sheffield, where three children and a mother are believed to have been murdered. September 21 2021.

The 51-year-old said: “The children were kind, caring and well mannered – amazing children. Never a wrong word. They were amazing children and they have an amazing dad.

“John loved computers and Tick Tock. Lacey was a great girl.”

He said he had often sponsored the youngsters for charity events that they had been involved with in the past.

He added John Paul and Lacey’s dad, Jason Bennett, was currently receiving support from his family, and there was not a member of the family who was not heartbroken.

Police are continuing their investigation at the scene of the tragedy on Chandos Crescent today. Several tents have been put up in the garden at the property while investigators work at the scene behind a cordon.

Derbyshire Police expect officers to remain at the scene for several days.

Mr Bennett visited the scene yesterday to leave flowers in memory of his children, and also attended a vigil that was held by the local community in the morning, where prayers were said for the families of those who died.