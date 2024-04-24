Amarillo to advocacy: Graysons cheer on Tony Christie’s ‘Check Your Boobs’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theatre production is set to be satire-ridden take on the life of Wendy Watson who made history 30 years ago when she became the first woman in Britain to have both breasts removed in preventative surgery. Her daughter, BBC radio presenter Becky Measures, underwent the same procedure in 2004 after finding out she had an 80 to 90 percent risk of developing breast cancer.

Graysons - a legal firm renowned for championing the careers of female solicitors – has partnered the inspirational pair on their ‘Mother Daughter Breast of Friends’ podcast.

They are providing expert advice to people affected by breast cancer on matters concerning lifetime planning, wills, and legal issues related to medical negligence, including cases of late breast cancer diagnosis or misdiagnosis.

Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team, said: “Wendy's World' is more than just a musical; it's a testament to Wendy Watson’s pioneering work, including the founding of the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline. It's a musical reminder of the importance of self-awareness and proactive health measures and it has been a privilege to be part of her inspirational drive to raise awareness and make a difference.”

The podcast can be found at https://motherdaughterbreastfriends.co.uk/

More information on Wendy’s World from: www.wendysworldonline.com

