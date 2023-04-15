Sister Alyson Hill was seroiusly injured when the fire engine in which she was travelling was involved in a collision in Derbyshire on March 21, just before 5pm. She was airlifted to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, where she remains.

Derbyshire Fire Brigades Union said this week she is recovering well but had sustained numerous broken bones and other injuries, including the loss of her left arm. A fundraising appeal has been launched.

Derbyshire RBU said: “The Fire Brigades Union is providing all the support it can to Alyson and her family, and all others involved in this incident, along with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Watch manager Alysson Hill, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, with station manager Mark Straw. Alyson was airlifted to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital after a horrific crash in which she lost an arm. A fundraising appeal has been set up to support her and her family.

“In the meantime, many FBU members have wanted to make donations as a show of support and solidarity to Alyson. This donation system has been set up by the Fire Brigades Union in order to facilitate this. Please support Alyson as she continues to recover from this incident.”

