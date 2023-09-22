News you can trust since 1887
Altitude PR to reach new heights for charity

The team at Sheffield-based PR consultancy Altitude are determined to live up to their name by taking on a 160ft charity abseil.The four-strong team will plunge in unison from the top of the towering Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University in late September.
By Rachel MeasuresContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 07:55 BST
Altitude has been working with fellow Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Patrons, St Luke’s Hospice, and is hoping to raise much needed funds for the charity by reaching new heights at the year’s Abseil Challenge.

St Luke’s Hospice, which operates in Sheffield, supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

Adam Reeves-Brown, PR and communications director at Altitude, said: “When we launched in early 2022, we knew we’d be undertaking some kind of aerial challenge at some point. With a name like Altitude, it’s inevitable!

Altitude team: Left to right - Rachel Measures, Max Haley, Jane Whitham and Adam Reeves-BrownAltitude team: Left to right - Rachel Measures, Max Haley, Jane Whitham and Adam Reeves-Brown
Altitude team: Left to right - Rachel Measures, Max Haley, Jane Whitham and Adam Reeves-Brown

“Not only are we eager to support a charity that we work with, and one that does a lot of good for the people of Sheffield, we're eager to do something that aligns with our wider values and helps raise money to benefit St Luke’s patients across the region.”

Gemma Lancaster, from St Luke’s Fundraising team, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing fellow Patron of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Altitude, take part in the Abseil challenge to help raise money for our patient care.

“We can’t wait to support the team as they descend 160ft down the Owen Building in aid of St Luke’s.”

Altitude launched in February 2022 with the intention of helping ambitious businesses and organisations unlock potential through excellent communication.

The four-strong team has a 100 per cent client retention rate and counts Henry Boot Construction, British Glass, Mattress Online, Zunikh, Barnsley Council, Barnsley Museums and St Luke’s among its clients. It has recently helped St Luke’s launch a pre-loved concept store on The Moor.

To help Altitude raise funds for St Luke’s please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/altitude-pr

