All your questions answered on John Lewis, Castlegate and Fargate in Sheffield city centre consultation
We asked for your questions on Sheffield’s City Centre Strategic Vision, which would see thousands of new homes added to the city centre, plus the plans for key central sites, including Fargate and High Street, Castlegate and the former John Lewis or Cole Brothers store.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:53 am
The submitted questions have now been answered by planning and regeneration experts Deloitte, as well as Sheffield City Council representatives, during a video webinar which can be viewed above.