All Greene King pubs in Sheffield rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

Greene King may run several pubs across the city each offering the same menu – but many of us will still have a favourite venue to visit.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 9th May 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:14 BST

Greene King runs hundreds of sites across the country through its brands such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inns and Flaming Grill, as well as the ‘Greene King local' pubs.

In Sheffield, the large pub retailer and brewer runs a total of 13 ‘local’ pubs each dotted around in the city’s many communities. We have looked at each venue to find the one you love and rave about the most online.

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greene King pub compare?

1. Greene King

The Museum, in Orchard Square, scores the highest out of all the Greene King pubs in the city. A total of 867 users on Google have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

2. The Museum, Sheffield City Centre

The Museum, in Orchard Square, scores the highest out of all the Greene King pubs in the city. A total of 867 users on Google have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Photo: Google

Acorn, on Burncross Road, is another highly-rated Greene King pub, with a 4.4 star rating as per 673 Google reviews.

3. Acorn, Burncross

Acorn, on Burncross Road, is another highly-rated Greene King pub, with a 4.4 star rating as per 673 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Shakey, on Bradfield Road, boasts a 4.3 star rating as per 474 reviews on Google.

4. The Shakey, Hillsborough

The Shakey, on Bradfield Road, boasts a 4.3 star rating as per 474 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

