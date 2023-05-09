Greene King may run several pubs across the city each offering the same menu – but many of us will still have a favourite venue to visit.

Greene King runs hundreds of sites across the country through its brands such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inns and Flaming Grill, as well as the ‘Greene King local' pubs.

In Sheffield, the large pub retailer and brewer runs a total of 13 ‘local’ pubs each dotted around in the city’s many communities. We have looked at each venue to find the one you love and rave about the most online.

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greene King pub compare?

Greene King Greene King owns hundreds of pubs across the UK - and more than a dozen in Sheffield.

The Museum, Sheffield City Centre The Museum, in Orchard Square, scores the highest out of all the Greene King pubs in the city. A total of 867 users on Google have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

Acorn, Burncross Acorn, on Burncross Road, is another highly-rated Greene King pub, with a 4.4 star rating as per 673 Google reviews.

The Shakey, Hillsborough The Shakey, on Bradfield Road, boasts a 4.3 star rating as per 474 reviews on Google.