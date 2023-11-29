It's all aboard for a great cause as Sheffield’s celebrated Abbeydale Miniature Railway leaves the station on a special fundraising mission for St Luke’s Hospice.

The much-loved railway system – operated by the Sheffield and District Society of Model and Experimental Engineers – has already raised almost £3,000 for the hospice.

And that figure will be given a further boost when the group’s Winter Night returns on December 8 from 5pm to 8pm.

Entry is free but train rides, giving passengers the chance to view the site’s Christmas lights, cost £2 per person, with all proceeds going to St Luke’s.

The Abbeydale team at their most recent St Luke's cheque presentation

Refreshments will also be available throughout the evening.

“We are delighted that the Abbeydale Miniature Railway is such a keen supporter of the work we do,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.