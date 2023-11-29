All aboard for fun as miniature railway supports St Luke’s Hospice
The much-loved railway system – operated by the Sheffield and District Society of Model and Experimental Engineers – has already raised almost £3,000 for the hospice.
And that figure will be given a further boost when the group’s Winter Night returns on December 8 from 5pm to 8pm.
Entry is free but train rides, giving passengers the chance to view the site’s Christmas lights, cost £2 per person, with all proceeds going to St Luke’s.
Refreshments will also be available throughout the evening.
“We are delighted that the Abbeydale Miniature Railway is such a keen supporter of the work we do,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“The railway really is a wonderful attraction and one that means so much to many Sheffield families and we are pleased that they are so keen to promote and raise money for the work of St Luke’s does, both at the hospice and in the wider community.”