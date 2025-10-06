Alicia Richards & Molly Bulmer: Brave Sheffield school heroes honoured for action during Birley Academy attack
Receptionist Alicia Richards and youth worker Molly Bulmer tackled 17-year-old Louis Melotte after he had smashed a glass at home before calmly walking to Birley Academy, Birley Lane, with shards hidden up his sleeve.
As he launched an attack, he was heard to say “I'm going to kill everyone”, a court case later heard.
Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer have now been awarded the King's Commendation for Bravery for tackling Melotte after he embarked on an attack on staff and pupils in Sheffield in 2024.
He was later sentenced to serve five years in youth detention with an extended five year licence period, due to his dangerousness, following the attack which caused the school go into lockdown and triggered a huge police response.
The court had heard how Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer intervened after Melotte suddenly begin to hit a 12-year-old girl multiple times in the reception area. He then turned on them.
They pair were among 20 people honoured in the latest Gallantry Awards list.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer: "This is what true courage looks like. In moments of unimaginable danger, these extraordinary people acted with selflessness and bravery that speaks to the very best of who we are as a nation.
"We owe each of them - and their families - our deepest thanks. Their actions remind us of the strength and compassion that run through our communities.
"I want to pay tribute to all of the recipients.”
Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Ms Bulmer at the time of the court case: "Without a thought for your own safety you went forward to protect school children.
"That's a courageous thing to do, a really courageous thing to do, and you should be really proud of yourself, because you made a difference.
"Both you and your colleague are deserving of high praise for what you did."