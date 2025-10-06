Two brave school staff who tackled a former pupil who entered a Sheffield academy armed with broken glass have been honoured for their heroic actions that day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Receptionist Alicia Richards and youth worker Molly Bulmer tackled 17-year-old Louis Melotte after he had smashed a glass at home before calmly walking to Birley Academy, Birley Lane, with shards hidden up his sleeve.

Louis Melotte was aged 17 when he was convicted of three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent over an incident at Birley Academy, in Sheffield, which caused the school go into lockdown and triggered a huge police response | SYP

As he launched an attack, he was heard to say “I'm going to kill everyone”, a court case later heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture shows a police officer guarding the school's main gate this morning at Birley Academy, on Birley Lane on May 1, following an incident which left three injured | NW

Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer have now been awarded the King's Commendation for Bravery for tackling Melotte after he embarked on an attack on staff and pupils in Sheffield in 2024.

He was later sentenced to serve five years in youth detention with an extended five year licence period, due to his dangerousness, following the attack which caused the school go into lockdown and triggered a huge police response.

The court had heard how Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer intervened after Melotte suddenly begin to hit a 12-year-old girl multiple times in the reception area. He then turned on them.

(L-R) DCI Andy Knowles, Alicia Richards, Molly Bulmer and DC Tom Ryan. Two staff who bravely apprehended a teenager who attacked a pupil in a school reception area while wielding a shard of broken glass had previously been given judge’s certificates of commendation in recognition of their selfless and heroic actions.

They pair were among 20 people honoured in the latest Gallantry Awards list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer: "This is what true courage looks like. In moments of unimaginable danger, these extraordinary people acted with selflessness and bravery that speaks to the very best of who we are as a nation.

"We owe each of them - and their families - our deepest thanks. Their actions remind us of the strength and compassion that run through our communities.

"I want to pay tribute to all of the recipients.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Ms Bulmer at the time of the court case: "Without a thought for your own safety you went forward to protect school children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a courageous thing to do, a really courageous thing to do, and you should be really proud of yourself, because you made a difference.

"Both you and your colleague are deserving of high praise for what you did."