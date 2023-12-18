As they say in the carol, earth stood hard as iron, water like a stone…hardly the perfect circumstances for a daily dip in the great outdoors!

But Alice Bateman is ignoring the cold, wet, ice and snow as she takes on the challenge of completing a bracing wild water swim every day throughout in December in support of So

And even though she set out with the aim of raising £300, she’s already splashed her way past £1,000 - with Christmas still a few days away.

She’s calling her fundraiser her Dook a Day - a Dook is the Scottish term for a dip or immersion in water.

Alice is braving icy waters every day throughout December

She reckons its worth facing the cold as she explains: “Roundabout are doing some incredible work to break the cycle of homelessness by providing safe living spaces, employment advice and training for young people in and around Sheffield.

“Any support the public can give me will provide much needed motivation while I question all my life choices over the 31 days of December!”