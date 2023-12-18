News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Alice feels the chill as she swims for Roundabout

As they say in the carol, earth stood hard as iron, water like a stone…hardly the perfect circumstances for a daily dip in the great outdoors!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 07:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But Alice Bateman is ignoring the cold, wet, ice and snow as she takes on the challenge of completing a bracing wild water swim every day throughout in December in support of So

And even though she set out with the aim of raising £300, she’s already splashed her way past £1,000 - with Christmas still a few days away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’s calling her fundraiser her Dook a Day - a Dook is the Scottish term for a dip or immersion in water.

Most Popular
Alice is braving icy waters every day throughout DecemberAlice is braving icy waters every day throughout December
Alice is braving icy waters every day throughout December

She reckons its worth facing the cold as she explains: “Roundabout are doing some incredible work to break the cycle of homelessness by providing safe living spaces, employment advice and training for young people in and around Sheffield.

“Any support the public can give me will provide much needed motivation while I question all my life choices over the 31 days of December!”

To support Alice’s Dook a Day simply visit: justgiving.com/page/alice-bateman-december-dooks

Related topics:Sheffield