Alice feels the chill as she swims for Roundabout
and live on Freeview channel 276
But Alice Bateman is ignoring the cold, wet, ice and snow as she takes on the challenge of completing a bracing wild water swim every day throughout in December in support of So
And even though she set out with the aim of raising £300, she’s already splashed her way past £1,000 - with Christmas still a few days away.
She’s calling her fundraiser her Dook a Day - a Dook is the Scottish term for a dip or immersion in water.
She reckons its worth facing the cold as she explains: “Roundabout are doing some incredible work to break the cycle of homelessness by providing safe living spaces, employment advice and training for young people in and around Sheffield.
“Any support the public can give me will provide much needed motivation while I question all my life choices over the 31 days of December!”
To support Alice’s Dook a Day simply visit: justgiving.com/page/alice-bateman-december-dooks