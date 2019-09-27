Alert over 'very disturbed individual' who approached Sheffield school children
A warning has been issued to parents and children after a ‘very disturbed individual’ was verbally aggressive to school pupils in part of the city today.
A message has been sent to parents of children who attend Notre Dame High School in Ranmoor warning that students of nearby High Storrs School were approached by the man earlier.
The message read: “High Storrs have shared information with us that some of their students were threatened on their way into school this morning by a clearly very disturbed individual who was very verbally aggressive towards them.
“He is reported as being in the vicinity of Forge Dam, Hangingwater Road and Crimcar Lane.
“Please be aware of this if you make your way home near these areas. Please do not approach this individual if you see him or have any interaction with him.
“Stay in groups where possible and if you are threatened alert the police on 999.
“The police are aware and are already taking steps to be in these areas and apprehend the individual if they see him so you can be reassured about this.”
We have asked both schools, plus South Yorkshire Police, for information and are waiting for replies.