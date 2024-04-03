Alejandro brings the sound of music to St Luke’s Hospice
The 15-year-old student at Sheffield Music Academy and member of the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra is currently busking his way around the UK to raise funds for the purchase of a concert pedal harp.
But Alejandro, who not only plays the harp but also studies guitar and piano, took time out to put in a special visit to the St Luke’s In Patient Centre, where he played a selection of popular melodies.
“Alejandro is an incredibly talented young musician, who delighted everybody with his performance and professionalism,” said St Luke’s specialist palliative care chaplain Lynn Pocock.
“We are so pleased he shared his music with us and wish him well as he works towards a career in professional music.”