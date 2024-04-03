Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 15-year-old student at Sheffield Music Academy and member of the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra is currently busking his way around the UK to raise funds for the purchase of a concert pedal harp.

But Alejandro, who not only plays the harp but also studies guitar and piano, took time out to put in a special visit to the St Luke’s In Patient Centre, where he played a selection of popular melodies.

“Alejandro is an incredibly talented young musician, who delighted everybody with his performance and professionalism,” said St Luke’s specialist palliative care chaplain Lynn Pocock.