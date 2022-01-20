Part of Dore House industrial estate, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road at Handsworth, will be demolished to make way for the Lidl store.

Sheffield council officers say the supermarket will redevelop an underused site, part of which is an eyesore with many dilapidated buildings.

Both Rotherham council and Aldi are unhappy about the decision. The council objected to the plans because it is currently building a new town centre at Waverley, less than two miles away from the Lidl site, and recently announced that it has plans to include an Aldi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield councillors have approved plans for a new Lidl at Rotherham Road, Handsworth

Lidl claims that it looked at other sites across Sheffield, but all were ruled out for various reasons.

The plans have met a mixed reaction, with some people questioning why the area needs two budget supermarkets.

Some residents say they don’t want any more supermarkets at all – the existing Aldi and Asda in Handsworth, Morrisons at Catcliffe and Aldi at Swallownest are enough.

Ros Hoyle said: “Aldi is best, but Lidl fruit and veg is much better.”

Shauny Watson said: “Why do they need another Aldi at the Waverly when there's one on Handsworth top, and a new one just opened at Woodhouse. It makes sense to build a Lidl in-between them both.”

Paul Webster said: “There are too many supermarkets already.”