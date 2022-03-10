The bench has been placed in Meersbrook park as part of a campaign by The Office writer and mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Season three of After Life was released on January 14, 2022 and has touched the masses with its heartbreaking but also inspiring story, which ends with a message of hope that life is always worth living even when it feels like the world is closing in on you.

The series follows Tony Johnson – played by Ricky Gervais, a writer at a local newspaper – who is still battling the grief of losing his wife, Lisa, to cancer.

Thanks to the Netflix show, Ricky Gervais, and The CalmZone, an Afterlife bench has been placed at Meersbrook Park as part of campaign against living miserably. Credit: Sheffield City Council

Now, courtesy of Ricky Gervais and CALM – which was set up to prevent lives being lost to suicide, Sheffield City Council has installed an ‘After Life bench’ at Meersbrook Park.

The bench, similar to those installed at various spots around the country, is inscribed with the message: “Life can be tough, but there’s always hope. Campaign against Living Miserably (CALM) is by your side.”

The purpose of the bench is to encourage people to reflect, talk to others, and get things off their chest. CALM wants people to know that it is normal to have these feelings and it is OK to talk about them.

Sheffield City Council said: “There’s always hope. Sheffield now has an After Life bench courtesy of Netflix, Ricky Gervais and The CALMzone Campaign Against Living Miserably - thank you! Please talk to each other and know that there’s help and advice if you’re struggling.”