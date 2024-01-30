News you can trust since 1887
Adrian runs up a fantastic fundraising total for St Luke’s Hospice

You could say that Adrian Good is running up a great fundraising total for St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 30th Jan 2024, 08:41 GMT
Adrian, who lives in Richmond, is both an enthusiastic runner and a keen St Luke’s supporter.

And his most recent sporting challenge, a place in the Yorkshire Marathon, boosted his fundraising total by a fantastic £1,500.

“Adrian is an incredible supporter who has supported us previously by competing in the Sheffield Half Marathon and the Sheffield 10k,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“The money he raised at the Yorkshire Marathon really will make a massive difference to the lives at all our patients and their families.”

