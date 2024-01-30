Adrian runs up a fantastic fundraising total for St Luke’s Hospice
You could say that Adrian Good is running up a great fundraising total for St Luke’s Hospice.
Adrian, who lives in Richmond, is both an enthusiastic runner and a keen St Luke’s supporter.
And his most recent sporting challenge, a place in the Yorkshire Marathon, boosted his fundraising total by a fantastic £1,500.
“Adrian is an incredible supporter who has supported us previously by competing in the Sheffield Half Marathon and the Sheffield 10k,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“The money he raised at the Yorkshire Marathon really will make a massive difference to the lives at all our patients and their families.”