Adrian hits top speeds as he supports Sheffield Master Cutler’s Challenge 2022

Since its launch in 2008, the Master Cutlers Challenge has become one of the largest annual fundraising events in South Yorkshire, inspiring companies, organisations, schools and individuals to raise in excess of half a million pounds for local causes.

This year’s challenge, led by Master Cutler James Tear of The Solpro Group, is raising cash for Cavendish Cancer Care and for Adrian, partner in Sheffield business turnaround and insolvency practice Graywoods, it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge his love of top speed motoring.

He tested his skills behind the wheel with track days at two of the country’s top race tracks, Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire and the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

Adrian Graham is supporting the 2022 Master Cutler’s Challenge

“We were very keen to join Master Cutler’s Challenge this year and give some support to Cavendish Cancer Care, a great charity that supports so many people across the region,” said Adrian.

“The fact that it has also given me a great excuse to get out on the track in some fantastic cars and raise some extra cash through sponsorship was all the excuse I needed.