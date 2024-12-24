They were all taken by Starfish Photography, a Sheffield-based company which covers all of England and Wales, specialising in underwater photo shoots.

It has shared these festive photos, with permission from the youngsters’ parents, which were taken with Swim Babes in Sheffield, Forever Swim by Susan in Rotherham, Bubbles Swim School in West Sussex, and Swim Play Academy in Sheffield.

The children photographed range in age from four months up to nine years old and are all learning to swim.

Starfish Photography, which shared the pictures, said a swimming teacher is always in the water to ensure the safety of the children.

Lucy Ray, photographer at Starfish Photography, said: “The Christmas outfits are really popular for gifts and Christmas cards. An underwater Santa or Angel is not something you see every day, so it makes the pictures even more memorable.”

1 . Rory Marsh, aged 6 months, at a photo shoot in Sheffield with Swim Babes. By: Lucy Ray Photography/Starfish Underwater Photography Rory Marsh, aged six months, at a photo shoot in Sheffield with Swim Babes. Credit: Lucy Ray Photography/Starfish Underwater Photography | Lucy Ray Photography Photo: Lucy Ray Photography/Starfish Underwater Photography Photo Sales

2 . Underwater Angel, Isla Clarke, 4 months, at a photo shoot in Rotherham with Forever Swim by Susan. Credit: Starfish Photography Underwater Angel, Isla Clarke, aged four months, at a photo shoot in Rotherham with Forever Swim by Susan. Credit: Starfish Photography | www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo: www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Happy Santa, Lenny Greaves, aged nine months, at a photo shoot with Swim Babes in Sheffield. Credit: Starfish Photography Happy Santa, Lenny Greaves, aged nine months, at a photo shoot with Swim Babes in Sheffield. Credit: Starfish Photography | www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo: www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Alexander Priestley, aged four and a half months, sporting a Santa hat underwater, at a photo shoot with Swim Babes in Sheffield. Credit: Starfish Photography Alexander Priestley, aged four and a half months, sporting a Santa hat underwater, at a photo shoot with Swim Babes in Sheffield. Credit: Starfish Photography | www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo: www.starfishphoto.co.uk Photo Sales