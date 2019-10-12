Adorable puppy goes missing in Sheffield woods - but there's a happy ending
An adorable puppy went missing in some woods in Sheffield – but there was to be a happy ending for the wandering pooch.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 19:30 pm
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 19:33 pm
Members of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were called out to deal with the incident after the owner reported the four-month-old labradoodle called Havana had gone missing while out walking in Hesley Wood, Chapeltown.
But fortunately, the pup was finally reunited with its owner yesterday after a long search.
The team posted details about the incident on Facebook: “Team members conducted a thorough search of the area where she was believed to have been last heard, but unfortunately we was unable to locate her and the team stood down.”
They added: “Fantastic news is currently coming in, and thankfully the pup has now been found safe and is back home with her family.”