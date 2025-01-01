Adoptive families celebrated in Yorkshire events as “urgent need” for prospective parents highlighted

By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
Events around Yorkshire are set to celebrate real-life stories of families who have adopted, to encourage anyone interested in adoption to get involved.

On January 15, 2025, Yorkshire Adoption Agency will be among the voluntary adoption agencies (VAA) across the country taking part in Big Adoption Day.

The day will highlight the work they do to find loving adoptive families for children waiting to be placed, and the benefits of adopting through a VAA.

Big Adoption Day will see agencies hosting in-person and online events in their local areas.

2,410 children are currently waiting to be adopted across England.2,410 children are currently waiting to be adopted across England.
Sue May, CEO of Yorkshire Adoption Agency, said: “As a small adoption charity we work as one big family, offering lifelong support to all our adopters.

“It has been wonderful to see the incredible offers from so many organisations offering a great day out for our families.”

2,410 children are currently waiting to be adopted across England, and 1,110 of those have been waiting more than 18 months.

Yorkshire Adoption Agency states there is “an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents” to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children.”

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds.

They have a wealth of experience having collectively placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who wait the longest in care such as older children, sibling groups, or those with disabilities.

VAAs also provide all their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it.

Over a quarter of adopters VAAs approve are from the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information about adopting with Yorkshire Adoption Agency and details of its Big Adoption Day event, visit www.yorkshireadoptionagency.org.uk

