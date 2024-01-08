Eight days into the new year and this Sheffield animal shelter has welcomed eight new dogs into its care - including two sweet puppies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has opened applications for people to adopt two cute puppies, Bear and Gimli.

The 13-week-old boys have been described as “too cute for words”, and are expected to attract a high number of applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear, who is a white Pug cross Pomeranian mix, and Gimli, a brown Cavachon mix, have been a “real treat” for the kennel staff at Thornberry, providing a “simply adorable” “pitter patter of tiny paws” for them to care for.

Gimli (left) and Bear (right) are waiting to find their forever home at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

The animal shelter, based in North Anston, has asked all prospective dog owners to fully research the breeds of Bear and Gimli, and to include as much detail as possible when completing the application form. Applicants must have rental permission where necessary, and images of their secure garden to complete the application.

The puppies must be enrolled into puppy training classes as part of the adoption agreement, and will only be housed with other pets if they are neutered and vaccinated.

Thornberry warns it will be unable to contact each individual applicant, but each prospective owner will have their information retained for six months and added to a puppy waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are unable to give these lovable puppies their forever homes, you can still support Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s work in looking after all the animals in their care while they work to find them new homes.