Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boo lost her leg when it was caught in a radiator in a foster home but despite her hardship it hasn’t dampened her spirits.

RADAR rescue in Rotherham says the French Bulldog and Pug cross adores cuddles and is loving to every visitor she gets, rolling over and giving kisses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boo is in need of a loving home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s seeking a child free home to live out her golden years, going on walks at night and cuddling on the sofa in the evenings.

Only staying still for a nap on your lap or a cuddle with staff, she is a very active dog.

“You’d think that losing a leg would hold her back but it really doesn't, she easily completes a full lap of Manvers Lake with no trouble and keeps up with her four legged friends,” the charity says.

She’s described as a really lively and loving character who gets on well with other dogs but does bark at pups or humans she doesn’t know.

Boo is also said to be always keen on a walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shelter says she is boisterous and a little live wire when she knows she can get away with it, which just adds to her charm. She get lots of love at the shelter but it’s no substitute for a loving forever home, the charity explains.

Boo will suit a patient home with owners willing to work with and love her with all of her little quirks.