2 . Baxter, a five year old Shih Tzu

Baxter is an incredibly handsome boy who will make a lovely little companion. Despite his little legs, he does enjoy a good walk. He is best suited to a home where his family can keep him company the majority of the day as this is what he is used to. He should be the only pet in the home although is fine passing dogs out and about. Initially he can be nervous of some men, he seems to be quite the ladies man. We will only consider homes with teenagers and adults, and no visiting children.