Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, is a rescue centre and a registered charity that works tirelessly to care for a number of animals, from tiny hamsters to great big horses.
Much of the volunteers’ workload is taken up by caring for the dozens of dogs that come through the gates of the shelter. Some may have been found as strays, others have suffered neglect, while others have been given up due to an unfortunate change in circumstances - but one thing they all have in common is that they need a loving home.
Thornberry spends much of its money on the care of its animals, and is always grateful for donations to help manage the costs. Visit their website to find out how you can donate to the charity.
All these gorgeous dogs are currently at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Baxter, a five year old Shih Tzu
Baxter is an incredibly handsome boy who will make a lovely little companion. Despite his little legs, he does enjoy a good walk. He is best suited to a home where his family can keep him company the majority of the day as this is what he is used to. He should be the only pet in the home although is fine passing dogs out and about. Initially he can be nervous of some men, he seems to be quite the ladies man. We will only consider homes with teenagers and adults, and no visiting children.
3. Arlo, a two year old Lurcher
Arlo arrived at the sanctuary in a terrible way, but has blossomed in their care. He walks nicely on lead, and will do his basic commands for tasty treats. Arlo has never known home life, so would benefit from experienced owners who ideally have an area where he can relax and adjust gradually. Arlo needs to be the only pet in his new home and can’t live with children. Arlo is a big dog and looks much bigger than in the photo. He needs someone to give him a chance. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Davina and Diablo, 13 week old Chihuahua x French Bulldog
Davina and Diablo will need all basic training from scratch and must be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of their adoption. They are timid puppies so will need a lot of confidence building and introduced to all things doggy, like walking on lead and meeting other dogs. They could live with neutered, vaccinated adult dogs - but will be too lively for seniors. They are best suited to live with older children 12+.