Adopt a dog Sheffield: 'Sweetest' spaniel Pippin in need of loving forever home

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
This is Pippin, described as the “sweetest little spaniel.”

The “lovely” pooch ended up in the care of Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is now ready to be adopted in need of a loving forever home.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Pippin, described as the 'sweetest' spaniel is in need of her forever homeplaceholder image
Pippin, described as the 'sweetest' spaniel is in need of her forever home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little Pippin recently underwent surgery but is recovered now and ready for a second chance at finding a loving home.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “She is 8 yrs old and the sweetest little Spaniel who is great with other dogs, brilliant around the house and just an all round ‘good girl’.

“Pippin struggles to be left alone and will bark, so she needs a home where she won’t be left for long. But being a spaniel, she isn’t just a stay at home lapdog, and will need a home who can give her the exercise she needs.”

Pippin is among a number of dogs waiting to be adopted.

To find out more visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.

Related topics:SheffieldDogsRotherhamExerciseFacebook
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice