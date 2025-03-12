This is Pippin, described as the “sweetest little spaniel.”

The “lovely” pooch ended up in the care of Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is now ready to be adopted in need of a loving forever home.

Little Pippin recently underwent surgery but is recovered now and ready for a second chance at finding a loving home.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “She is 8 yrs old and the sweetest little Spaniel who is great with other dogs, brilliant around the house and just an all round ‘good girl’.

“Pippin struggles to be left alone and will bark, so she needs a home where she won’t be left for long. But being a spaniel, she isn’t just a stay at home lapdog, and will need a home who can give her the exercise she needs.”

Pippin is among a number of dogs waiting to be adopted.

To find out more visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.