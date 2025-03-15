This cute little ball of fur has been taken in by an animal rescue centre after being found roaming the streets.

She was taken to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Rotherham by a dog warden after she was discovered living on the streets of Wickersley.

The little pooch is not chipped and despite being advertised on ‘lost and found’ pages, nobody has come forward to claim her.

To prepare her for future adoption, Thornberry issued a plea for a groomer to volunteer their services and Winnie is booked in for a pamper with Hounds at Home Holistic Dog Grooming this weekend.

In a Facebook post, Thornberry said: “This is little Winnie who was brought to Thornberry via the dog warden.

“She was found straying; running around Wickersley. Despite being advertised on lost of found pages, no owner came forward. She wasn’t chipped and is absolutely terrified of life.

“She has completed her stray days and is now starting her journey with Thornberry to a new, safe and loving life.

“Anyone considering adopting Winnie will need a very secure garden and be prepared to work on Winnie’s rehabilitation as she navigates life in a loving environment.

“She will be available from next week after she has had a follow up with our vet team and been spayed. “

Visit Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s website or Facebook page to find out about all the animals looking for a second chance.