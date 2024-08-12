Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This elderly Staffy was saved from a dog pound at 12 years old, but his perfect family is yet to turn up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusty was rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies in June of this year, but two months later, the team is still desperately searching for someone who can take him into their heart and home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was previously known as a ‘repeat resident’ at a dog pound, but when his owner didn’t pick him up, Helping Yorkshire Poundies stepped in. They said: “We couldn’t leave him there - stray kennels are no place for seniors.”

The frosty-faced red Staffordshire bull terrier was quickly put into a foster home, but now he is in urgent need of a new foster or permanent home to avoid going back into the stressful kennel environment.

Rusty was taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies after he was spotted at a dog pound underweight and covered in fleas. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The Rotherham-based charity said: “Things are getting very urgent for Rusty. He can’t stay in his foster home any longer (no fault of his at all!), but [he] absolutely does NOT cope in kennels - we CANNOT do that to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is 12 years very young (please bear in mind that he is still very active!). He is vocal around dogs and gets upset being left alone - we KNOW this is a tricky combination to find a home for, but surely we can find him a pet free home who know and love Staffys.

Rusty is 'full of beans' despite being 12 years old. He needs a pet free home where he will have lots of company. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“He is so friendly, is fit and well, and has SO much love to give someone.”

Rusty is described as ‘full of beans’, fit and well, and loves his walks. He needs a pet-free home with lots of company. He is housetrained and would love a secure garden which he can sunbathe and potter about in.

If you can give Rusty a temporary or permanent home, either message Helping Yorkshire Poundies via their Facebook page, or visit : https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/rusty-3/