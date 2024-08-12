Adopt a dog Sheffield: Rusty the elderly Staffy saved from pound but now can’t find a home
Rusty was rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies in June of this year, but two months later, the team is still desperately searching for someone who can take him into their heart and home.
He was previously known as a ‘repeat resident’ at a dog pound, but when his owner didn’t pick him up, Helping Yorkshire Poundies stepped in. They said: “We couldn’t leave him there - stray kennels are no place for seniors.”
The frosty-faced red Staffordshire bull terrier was quickly put into a foster home, but now he is in urgent need of a new foster or permanent home to avoid going back into the stressful kennel environment.
The Rotherham-based charity said: “Things are getting very urgent for Rusty. He can’t stay in his foster home any longer (no fault of his at all!), but [he] absolutely does NOT cope in kennels - we CANNOT do that to him.
“He is 12 years very young (please bear in mind that he is still very active!). He is vocal around dogs and gets upset being left alone - we KNOW this is a tricky combination to find a home for, but surely we can find him a pet free home who know and love Staffys.
“He is so friendly, is fit and well, and has SO much love to give someone.”
Rusty is described as ‘full of beans’, fit and well, and loves his walks. He needs a pet-free home with lots of company. He is housetrained and would love a secure garden which he can sunbathe and potter about in.
If you can give Rusty a temporary or permanent home, either message Helping Yorkshire Poundies via their Facebook page, or visit : https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/rusty-3/
