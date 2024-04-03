Adopt a dog Sheffield: Ozzy the collie feels ‘lost’ in the kennels after owner passed away
After years of love, an older dog has found himself in an animal shelter following the death of his ‘adored’ owner.
Ozzy the border collie has arrived at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield in need of a new home. The team at the North Anston-based charity say he has been left feeling ‘a little lost’, and is desperate for a family to call his own who will throw his ball.
They said: “Ozzy is a fabulously fun border collie. He can be reserved initially but a ball will win him round.
“He could live with another dog providing they are a good match at the Sanctuary. He is best suited to a home with older teens [and older], and must have a secure private garden as part of his adoption.”
His carers have been working hard to earn his trust and keep his spirits up by playing ball. Ozzy is housetrained, and would be a wonderful addition to a family.
If you can provide Ozzy a home where he can live out his days with lots of love, you can register your interest here: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/
