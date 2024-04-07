Adopt a dog Sheffield: Nameless and ‘terrified’ puppy desperately needs quiet foster home
Staff at a South Yorkshire dog kennel have appealed to the public to find a ‘petrified’ puppy a loving foster home as they find themselves at capacity.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in the Rotherham area, says its kennels are ‘beyond full’ - but when a puppy unexpectedly turned up at their gate, they had no choice but to take him in.
Since the dog’s arrival on Wednesday (April 3), volunteers at the animal shelter have been searching for an experienced and quiet foster home that can take in the eight-month-old nameless puppy and help show him that life isn’t all scary.
The charity said: “We are beyond full, but this poor, terrified little boy unexpectedly turned up at our gate yesterday with literally nowhere to go, so how could we turn him away?
“He’s now in one of our temporary kennels - he’s ‘safe’, but he doesn’t feel safe... He’s only eight months old, very matted and absolutely petrified of people.
“He desperately needs an experienced, quiet foster home to decompress [as soon as possible]. We need to get this little boy feeling better about life so that he can enjoy being a puppy.”
The team have also asked for name suggestions for the poor puppy, and have received hundreds of suggestions.
If you would like to foster or adopt a dog, or support the work of HYPS, please visit their website here: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/
