3 . Benji, a 13 year old Yorkshire Terrier

Benji is being cared for by Blue Cross in Sheffield. Despite his age, Benji loves to play - especially with squeaky toys. He can be a little shy at first, but once he is comfortable he will curl up next to you for a fuss and a snooze. He loves to go outside and sniff everything on walks. He has not lived with animals before and should be the only pet in the home. He could live with older school children. He is a happy chap with lots of love to give.