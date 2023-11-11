Shelters up and down the country are working tirelessly to give neglected, stray and unwanted dogs a new safe and loving home.
Here in South Yorkshire there are several charities that are caring for many dogs. We have looked at the Sheffield branches of RSPCA and Blue Cross, and Rotherham’s Helping Yorkshire Poundies to highlight just some of the sweeties that would like to be taken home.
We have written on each of the dog’s profiles below where they are currently being cared for so you know which charity to reach out to if you would like to adopt one, or if you would like to find out how you can support the work of the charities.
Here are nine dogs currently being cared for in or near Sheffield.
2. Honey, an 18 month crossbreed
Honey is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. She is a gorgeous and playful girl, weighing in at around 30kg. She loves everyone she meets and can be left alone in the house for a few hours without issues. She loves walks, but needs to learn not everyone is as excited as she is to meet people/other dogs. She could live with a larger breed male dog and children aged 10+. She needs some training on her lead. She had surgery on her leg recently but is recovering well.
3. Benji, a 13 year old Yorkshire Terrier
Benji is being cared for by Blue Cross in Sheffield. Despite his age, Benji loves to play - especially with squeaky toys. He can be a little shy at first, but once he is comfortable he will curl up next to you for a fuss and a snooze. He loves to go outside and sniff everything on walks. He has not lived with animals before and should be the only pet in the home. He could live with older school children. He is a happy chap with lots of love to give.
4. Pudding, a five year old bulldog
Pudding is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. She is super friendly with everyone she meets - even giving the vet a kiss. She is good with other dogs and can live with another calmer dog, although she’s not really one to want to play. She is housetrained and happy to be left alone for a few hours without issues. All she asks for is a comfy bed to snooze in. Pudding has recently undergone surgery for cherry eye, which has gone well. She has some hip trouble but can happily manage a 20 min lead walk 2-3x a day.