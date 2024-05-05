Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire charity is appealing to dog lovers to take on one gorgeous boy in dire need of a home to call his own.

Baz came into the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies in February this year after he was taken into council kennels amid concerns for his welfare. The poor boy was found emaciated, with mutilated ears, and with sad puppy dog eyes.

The authority reached out to the Rotherham-based dog shelter to see if they could help give Baz a shot at happiness, and they thankfully agreed.

Clever Baz loves to give his paw to his favourite people

Since February, Baz has gained over 10kg in weight, or 22lbs, and now has enough strength to move into a permanent or foster home. When he has his own comfortable home, he will be able to be neutered and have an operation on his eye to fix a condition called entropion.

Baz, dubbed a ‘big friendly giant’, is estimated to be aged between four and five years old, and is a Presa Canario with a gorgeous brindle coat. He’s described as a very laid back boy, who loves people, sunbathing and food.

Baz was so unwell when he first arrived at Helping Yorkshire Poundies. The team said it was clear he had been through a lot.

While he walks well on lead and is non-reactive to other dogs, he will need a confident and strong handler who can give him structure, leadership and boundaries he needs to be a well-rounded boy.

It is likely that he has never experienced his own home comforts, and he would love an ample sized home, ideally with access to a garden. Baz will need a patient home where he’s not left alone for long initially as he struggles with separation anxiety that causes him to howl and have accidents.

The team at Helping Yorkshire Poundies believe Baz would prefer a home without any other pets, but they will consider a home with a larger breed neutered female dog. He has also not been assessed around children.

Beautiful Baz needs someone to give him a chance after a rough start to life

If you think you can show Baz the patience, love and companionship that he needs - even if it’s only as a short-term foster - please fill out the pre adoption questionnaire form on their website.