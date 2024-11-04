One homesick dog has broken the hearts of kennel staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog shelter and charity in Rotherham, is looking for someone to give one of their ‘gentle giants’ a home.

Milo, a seven-year-old American bulldog, found himself in the kennels after his beloved owner passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was ‘very well cared for’, and ‘very loved’ by his previous owner, leaving Milo in desperate need of a loving home once again.

Milo ended up at Helping Yorkshire Poundies after his beloved owner died. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The shelter wrote: “Milo breaks our heart. He’s still in kennels and desperately needs to be in a home.

“His beloved owner passed away, and poor Milo is missing his home comforts terribly.

“Surely there is someone who can lend a helping hand to this gorgeous, friendly big gentle giant and offer him a spot on the sofa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milo is described as a 'gorgeous, friendly big gentle giant'. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

They have described Milo as a ‘lovely big softie’, who is very well behaved, housetrained, and knows lots of commands. He walks very well on lead, does not react to other dogs, and has been non-destructive in his kennel.

Kennel staff believe Milo would be happiest as the only dog in the home, and he should not live with cats. He is used to a quieter home environment but has been around older children, so could live with children aged 10+.

If you are interested in offering this ‘lovely big boy’ a home, please visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website for more information.