Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, currently has 15 dogs in their kennels or in foster homes that they are working on finding new families for.
These dogs range from great big Cane Corsos and Atikas, to teeny weeny Pugs and Patterdales. They all have their sweet individual personalities and quirks, and are ready to find their home comforts with their new forever family.
If you are interested in one of these gorgeous dogs below, please contact Helping Yorkshire Poundies to arrange an appointment to visit, and fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on their website.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is working very hard to find these gorgeous pups new homes.
2. Sasha, a 4 year old Boxer
Sasha is a lovely girl who has found herself in rescue through no fault of her own. She loves everyone and everything. Sasha is great with other dogs, and would love to live with another similar sized dog as a friend to play with, and curl up with. She is fully housetrained, and can be left for a few hours, but would love a home where she will have plenty of company. She does need a bit of lead work as she’s all over the place and a bit of a handful on lead, but is totally non reactive even to other dogs barking at her. She would love a home with lots of space and a garden to play in. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Merlot, a 2 two old Cocker Spaniel
Merlot is a super sweet, busy little working Cocker Spaniel who is approx 2 years old. She is such a good girl who has been in a foster home over the Christmas period and is doing great, so is now ready to find her perfect forever home. Merlot would love to find a very active, outdoorsy home – she’s the perfect walking buddy. She is good with all dogs she meets out and about, but ideally wants a home where she is the only pet as she isn’t a huge fan of sharing! Merlot is fully housetrained, crate trained and is happy to be left for a few hours without any issues. She does have a high prey drive and wants to be off chasing birds/squirrels, so her recall isn’t reliable at the moment, but this can be worked on! We’d love to find Merlot a home who know and love her breed and can give her the exercise and lifestyle she needs. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Sansa, a 5 year old Shepherd cross
Sansa is desperate for a loving home. She can be timid with new people, but has never shown any aggression. She will bond very closely with her ‘person’ and will be the most loyal friend. She is immaculately clean in her kennel and has never had a single ‘accident'. She also knows her basic commands. She needs a quiet, understanding home who ideally have Shepherd experience. It is thought that she would prefer to be the only dog in her home, but she may be able to live with a calm neutered male. She needs a home who can give her all the love and attention that she deserves. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies