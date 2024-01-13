3 . Merlot, a 2 two old Cocker Spaniel

Merlot is a super sweet, busy little working Cocker Spaniel who is approx 2 years old. She is such a good girl who has been in a foster home over the Christmas period and is doing great, so is now ready to find her perfect forever home. Merlot would love to find a very active, outdoorsy home – she’s the perfect walking buddy. She is good with all dogs she meets out and about, but ideally wants a home where she is the only pet as she isn’t a huge fan of sharing! Merlot is fully housetrained, crate trained and is happy to be left for a few hours without any issues. She does have a high prey drive and wants to be off chasing birds/squirrels, so her recall isn’t reliable at the moment, but this can be worked on! We’d love to find Merlot a home who know and love her breed and can give her the exercise and lifestyle she needs. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies