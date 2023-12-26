If there’s one thing better than a dog - it’s a big dog. And there are plenty of them currently waiting to be adopted from animal shelters in and near Sheffield.
If you’re ready to commit to one of these big beauties, please visit the relevant website to register your interest.
Kennels are no place for a dog.
Here are 11 of the biggest dogs available for adoption in and near Sheffield.
2. Miles, a 9 year old German Shepherd
Miles is being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. He is a large lovable lad who despite his size will snuggle up at every given opportunity. He is strong on the lead but walks well with confident handlers. Miles can be reactive to dogs so would benefit from an experienced home, although given the chance to play, he is sociable and playful with dogs of a similar size. He is housetrained and could live with children aged 10+. Miles would love a large garden, quiet walks and lots of love with owners who are committed to his care and comforts.
3. Timmy, aged around 8 months, a Cane Corso
Timmy is being cared for at Sheffield City Council's kennels. Timmy used to be a stray, and it is not known exactly how old he is. He was extremely fearful of staff at the kennel at first, but after lots of patience and gravy bones, he became everyone's best friend. He has lots of confidence building to do, and would benefit from a large-breed and rescue dog experienced home. He's very food motivated and enjoys learning. He may need some gentle reminding with housetraining and further socialising. He loves to play and do the zoomies. He pulls on the lead and needs a capable handler.
4. Timone, a 6 month old Deerhound x Mastiff
Timone was rehomed by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary earlier in the year, but sadly a change in circumstances has resulted in his return to the charity. He is still a puppy and very much missing his home comforts. Timone would benefit from ongoing basic training such as recall so he can burn off some steam. He is best suited to a home with low leaving hours initially and could live with another adult dog but this is not essential. He could live with children aged 12+ and needs a secure garden.