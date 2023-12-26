3 . Timmy, aged around 8 months, a Cane Corso

Timmy is being cared for at Sheffield City Council's kennels. Timmy used to be a stray, and it is not known exactly how old he is. He was extremely fearful of staff at the kennel at first, but after lots of patience and gravy bones, he became everyone's best friend. He has lots of confidence building to do, and would benefit from a large-breed and rescue dog experienced home. He's very food motivated and enjoys learning. He may need some gentle reminding with housetraining and further socialising. He loves to play and do the zoomies. He pulls on the lead and needs a capable handler.