Adding a little PJ Taste to life at St Luke’s Hospice

The team at Sheffield events catering company PJ Taste ensured that patients at St Luke’s enjoyed an extra Festive treat.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Alice Dexter, Gill Moulam and Tracy Saleh put together 18 hampers to be enjoyed by patients in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre.

“This was a wonderful gift that added a little extra sparkle to Christmas for our patients,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“We’d like to give very special thanks to Peter Moulam and his team for their enthusiasm in ensuring a tasty addition to Christmas on the In Patient Centre.”

