Adding a little extra sparkle to the Christmas message

Struggling to get that pile of Christmas cards written? Better bring in the experts!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Dec 2023, 06:59 GMT
Residents at Sheffield’s Valley Wood Care home in Heeley - one of the chain of homes operates through the city by charity Sheffcare - were delighted when Christmas card company Loxleys dropped in to help with writing Festive messages.

Loxleys is the UK’s largest independent card manufacturer, producing more than 150 million quality greeting cards every year.

“We were were so pleased that the team from Loxleys called in to spend time with our residents and help them complete their Christmas card for family and friends,” said Valley Wood manager Louise Crocker.

“The visit was part of the Greeting Card Association’s Caring at Christmas campaign and it really did add a little extra Christmas sparkle to the day for all our residents.”

