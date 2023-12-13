Struggling to get that pile of Christmas cards written? Better bring in the experts!

Residents at Sheffield’s Valley Wood Care home in Heeley - one of the chain of homes operates through the city by charity Sheffcare - were delighted when Christmas card company Loxleys dropped in to help with writing Festive messages.

Loxleys is the UK’s largest independent card manufacturer, producing more than 150 million quality greeting cards every year.

“We were were so pleased that the team from Loxleys called in to spend time with our residents and help them complete their Christmas card for family and friends,” said Valley Wood manager Louise Crocker.