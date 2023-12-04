Abbeydale Rotary Gala Dinner raises money for hospice
Abbeydale Rotary Club supported the Lord Mayor of Sheffield’s Charity…and raised £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.
Members of the group held a Gala Dinner as part Lord Mayor Coun Colin Ross’s year of fundraising for Sheffield’s only hospice.
“We were delighted to have the opportunity to support the Lord Mayor's charity this year and by doing so raise money for St Luke's Hospice,” said Abbeydale president Heather Morris.
“We’d like to thank everybody who gave so generously to such a worthwhile cause.”