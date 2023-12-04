News you can trust since 1887
Abbeydale Rotary Gala Dinner raises money for hospice

Abbeydale Rotary Club supported the Lord Mayor of Sheffield’s Charity…and raised £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 08:36 GMT
Members of the group held a Gala Dinner as part Lord Mayor Coun Colin Ross’s year of fundraising for Sheffield’s only hospice.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to support the Lord Mayor's charity this year and by doing so raise money for St Luke's Hospice,” said Abbeydale president Heather Morris.

“We’d like to thank everybody who gave so generously to such a worthwhile cause.”

