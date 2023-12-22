News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Abbeydale Miniature Railway’s festive gift for hospice

Sheffield’s celebrated Abbeydale Miniature Railway has donated a fantastic £3,000 to St Luke’s Hospice following its annual Christmas open event.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The much-loved railway system – operated by the Sheffield and District Society of Model and Experimental Engineers – took passengers on a special winter journey, complete with a festive light display and refreshments.

“The railway really is a wonderful attraction and one that means so much to many Sheffield families and we are pleased that once again their special Christmas event proved such a great success,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

Related topics:SheffieldSt Luke's Hospice