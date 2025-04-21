Abandoned dog has 17 teeth removed after being found in "terrible state"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An abandoned dog saved from the streets is recovering after having 17 rotten teeth removed.

The adorable Pomeranian, named ‘Little Bear’, was abandoned and found to be in a “terrible state”.

He was taken to a local pound and then rescued and given a second chance by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

When he was checked over by a vet, he was found to have skin and ear infections, matted fur, a mouth full of rotten and painful teeth. He also has hip dysplasia, arthritis and his kneecaps pop out.

But, the neglected little soul” is now “safe and sound” and Helping Yorkshire Poundies says he is still happy despite all he has been through.

“This little man is just 5kg and found himself in a pound in a terrible state. However, he may be tiny, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in character,” the charity said.

“He’s an amazing little boy who does the best happy dance taps you with his little pixie paws for attention, rolls on his back for a belly rub at any opportunity…and will categorically tell you in no uncertain terms when he’s hungry.”

The charity is appealing for help with the tiny Pom’s vet costs.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “We are a tiny charity, and we really do need all the help we can to keep going. Every single donation helps us to save lives, and change lives.

“Little Bear is such a special, happy little boy who has never had a cross word for anyone, despite everything.

“We’re so grateful that we could help him and ensure a future with no more pain or discomfort…and a lifetime of happy dances.”

To find out more about helping Little Bear and others in the charity’s care, visit its website or Facebook page.