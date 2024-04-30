A Yorkshireman’s best friend? It’s still a whippet!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flat cap and muffler are in the main a thing of the past now but is the whippet still a northern bloke’s preferred pet?

That was the question the team at Yorkshire Windows in Rotherham set themselves as they launched a special online survey.

“Over tea breaks, we often chat about our own dogs at Yorkshire Windows and it recently sparked a surprisingly serious conversation,” said Managing Director Ian Chester, who is himself the proud owner of a cockerpoo.

Nathan Gee with the family's pet whippet, Sid

“Our on-site surveyors have noticed that traditionally Yorkshire dogs - whippets and terriers - seem less common in customers’ homes so we thought we would run a poll to find out what really is Yorkshire's most popular dog.”

And despite the boom in designer breeds, the survey came back with a surprising finding - with more than 2,000 people taking part, the whippet is still a big hit in the region’s homes, with 33 per cent of of those questioned saying it remains their favourite.

Second place went to the classic Border Collie at 19 per cent, with another old favourite, the German Shepherd, taking third place with 13 per cent of the vote.

“We love our dogs at Yorkshire Windows and one of our sales team even volunteers for a dog rescue charity,” said Ian.

“We also respect people’s homes and that respect is extended to family pets too.

“During the installation period, we will always ensure that dogs, cats and any other animals are safe at all times and do not feel threatened by our presence.”

Yorkshire Windows salesman Nathan Gee, the proud owner of whippet Sid, added: 'I'm chuffed whippets came out on top - I knew they would!

“I love my whippet, he's just a fantastic part of our family.”

Yorkshire Windows, which has its head office in Rotherham, is one of the region’s best known names in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries, garage doors and roofline products.