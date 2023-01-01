As another momentous year at Yorkshire Wildlife Park draws to an end, the award-winning park reflects on its successes in animal conservation and its progress as a visitor attraction.
The past 12 months have been filled with advances for rare and endangered species and enhanced opportunities for the public to connect with wildlife and enjoy its magical appeal.
The 175-acre park is now firmly established as a leading international force for conservation as well as a go-to destination for a wildlife visits and holidays with high-class facilities and entertainment for all the family.
But the animals are always the star attractions and this calendar showcases their beauty and the pressing need to ensure they survive.
1. Picture gallery
Twelve months at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Photo: YWP
2. January
Celebrating the birth of adorable Roloway monkey Dassioko was a fitting start to the year as it demonstrates the power of the park’s work for the species, which is one of the most endangered primates in the world with only 200 left in the wild. His elder brother Kumasi was the first ever Roloway birth in the UK and the pair are doing well as the park continues its work at the heart of the European breeding programme.
Photo: YWP
3. March
Rare baby Okapi Mzimu took his first steps as spring filled the air with attentive mum Ruby never far away. The four-month old is the first Okapi calf successfully bred at the park and is a boost for a species that is on the IUCN Red List of threatened species with numbers plummeting to less than 10,000 worldwide.
Photo: YWP
4. April
The arrival of three new Crowned Lemurs added an extra bit of magic in the run-up to a fun-packed Easter. The lively trio settled in quickly to life at Lemur Woods and became visitor favourites.
Photo: YWP