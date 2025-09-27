Patricia Crowther: Tributes to UK's oldest witch and 'high priestess of Sheffield', after death aged 97

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 12:07 BST
A white witch known as the 'High Priestess of Sheffield’, has died at the age of 97.

Patricia Crowther’s death has been announced on the pagan website Wild Hunt.

They reported in their obituary: “Crowther has been a central figure in Wicca for nearly seven decades and a pioneer in the early development of modern Witchcraft.

White witch Patricia Crowther, photographer by The Star in June 2004. Photo: Andrew Partridge, Sheffield Newspapers
White witch Patricia Crowther, photographer by The Star in June 2004. Photo: Andrew Partridge, Sheffield Newspapers

“She was among the most influential voices in the promotion and preservation of Wicca.”

It added: “ Her memory will be a blessing to all who have been touched by her work in Wicca.”

Patricia, who lived near City Road, Sheffield, and lived in the city all her life, had been descried as the oldest witch in the UK.

Patricia Crowther pictured by The Star
Patricia Crowther pictured by The Star

She toured as an actress, singer, and dancer before she developed an interest in the occult, and remained a keen dancer throughout her life, having gone to the Constance Grant Dance Centre in Sheffield as a youngster.

She married the stage magician and ventriloquist Arnold Crowther and together they formed what became known as the Sheffield line of Gardnerian Wicca. Arnold died in 1974.

Patrica wrote 11 books, and became well known. She even set up a radio show, A Spell of Witchcraft , which was broadcast on Radio Sheffield in the 1970s.

Introducing the first of the six episodes, she said: "Witchcraft' simply means the craft of the wise people – nothing sensational or horrific in that."

She was known by the title "High Priestess of the Moon Goddess"

She passed away on Wednesday morning after a long illness, with her partner at her side.

