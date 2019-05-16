A teenager tells vandals to stop graffiti
A teenager from a youth club made a plea to the public not to vandalise its premises with graffiti, as it has financially affected the charity body.
In a Facebook post published last week, the Double Six Youth Club posted a photo of sign written by 13-year-old Hannah, requesting the perpetrators to stop the irresponsible act.
The sign read: "Please don't graffiti, we are a charity. Everytime we have to pay to have the paint removed from our building it effects the FREE support and other young people get from 66youthclub! Thank you in advance. - Hannah. Age 13".
In the caption, the club said: "So the graffiti has been removed at a cost. Let's hope a plea from a young person will make them think twice about doing it again."
The Double Six Youth Club, based in the Woodseats area of Sheffield, is a popular youth club and institution that helps young people from all walks of life.