A teenager tells vandals to stop graffiti 

A teenager from a youth club made a plea to the public not to vandalise its premises with graffiti, as it has financially affected the charity body.

In a Facebook post published last week, the Double Six Youth Club posted a photo of sign written by 13-year-old Hannah, requesting the perpetrators to stop the irresponsible act.

Two of the biggest names in British Winter Olympics history opened the new headquarters of British Ice Skating in Sheffield.'Jayne Torvill, famous for winning ice dancing gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics with Christopher Dean, among countless other titles, was joined by Robin Cousins, 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics gold medalist. Pictured with Jayen and Robin are Elena Whalley, 14, Megan Morley, 17, Ruby Kilroy, and Nicole Brolly, eight. Picture: Chris Etchells

The sign read: "Please don't graffiti, we are a charity. Everytime we have to pay to have the paint removed from our building it effects the FREE support and other young people get from 66youthclub! Thank you in advance. - Hannah. Age 13".

READ MORE: Sheffield United and Sheffield Council announce when open-top bus parade will take place after Blades secure promotion to Premier League

In the caption, the club said: "So the graffiti has been removed at a cost. Let's hope a plea from a young person will make them think twice about doing it again."

The Double Six Youth Club, based in the Woodseats area of Sheffield, is a popular youth club and institution that helps young people from all walks of life.

Two of the biggest names in British Winter Olympics history opened the new headquarters of British Ice Skating in Sheffield.'Jayne Torvill, famous for winning ice dancing gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics with Christopher Dean, among countless other titles, was joined by Robin Cousins, 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics gold medalist. They are pictured are Ice Sheffield watching a ice skating competition. Picture: Chris Etchells