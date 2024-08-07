A Sight for Sore Eyes: Sheffield optician shares tips for relieving sore hayfever eyes

Summertime is a glorious mix of blue skies, balmy evenings and flowers in full bloom. But for the estimated 16 million Brits who suffer with pollen allergies, the summer months are long, hard struggle with allergy symptoms. In fact, the UK has one of the highest numbers of hayfever sufferers in the world, affecting 1 in every 4 people.

While there's very little individuals can do about the pollen count or airborne allergens around them, according to optician, Mark Holloway from Thomas & Holloway Opticians based in Dronfield, there are a few things they can do to protect their eyes.

"One of the most obvious ways to protect your eyes during the summer is to wear sunglasses," says Mark. "It is also very important to wash your hands frequently and avoid rubbing irritated eyes. Eye drops, such as TheraTears Irritation & Redness eye drops, are a quick and effective way to provide relief and help restore the surface of the eyes."

TheraTears have developed a new eye drop specially designed to refresh and relieve irritated and red eyes caused by ocular stress including environmental stressors such as dry and polluted air.

TheraTears Irritation & Redness is a unique 5-in-1 eye drop containing hyaluronic acid that lubricates, hydrates and protects the surface of the eye. They are also safe for contact lens wearers. Natural Euphrasia effectively and gently reduces redness. TheraTears Irritation & Redness eye drops are also ideal to use alongside allergy and allergic conjuctivitis treatment to provide extra relief.

"Our eyes are dealing with an ever growing range of modern stresses which includes allergens and pollutants in the air," continues Mark. However, by taking precautions and prioritising your eye health you can protect your eyes during the hayfever and summer months when the air is full of potential irritants."