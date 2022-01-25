A Sheffield man has waiting FOUR years for a Gleadless Valley streetlight to be fixed

Brian Gleadless outside his home where the street lighting is not working. Picture Scott Merrylees

Brian Gleadless, who lives on Fleury Rise at Gleadless Valley, first contacted Amey, a Sheffield Council contractor and operator of Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining street lights, to request a repair four years ago.

Amey did not reply to Brian, so he contacted Gleadless Valley's ward councillor, Cate McDonald, who also got in touch with the contractor on his behalf and was told the lights would be repaired, but still no progress was made.

Two years later Brian contacted Amey again but was told the responsibility for fixing the street lights then lay with Sheffield Housing Service. He promptly got in touch with them and was told roughly two years ago that the lights would be fixed as soon as possible.

Brian has been waiting four years for two street lights to be fixed. Picture Scott Merrylees

Brian said today: “The lights are still not working. Promises have been made and never been kept. It is a completely disgusting situation and I am very annoyed over the incompetence of Amey and Sheffield Housing Service.

"I have reached the point whereby I now realise the council’s services have no intentions of keeping their promises and due to this realisation I feel disgusted by the services’ complete incompetence.

“When the street lights were working I feel assured that every time I open my front door I am going to be able to see anyone who is stood on the street. But now, due to the lights not working, I no longer have that assurance.

"Due to that lack of assurance my six neighbours and I are being forced to live in fear of being mugged every time we go out or having our homes broken into at night because we cannot see who is stood on the street. There is no safety where I live because the lights are out.

"The only lights visible at night time are those inside my neighbours' homes. When they switch off their house lights everything plunges into complete blackness!

“The council’s services managers’ responses to my requests have been very poor.

"I cry shame on the managers due to their lack of sympathy and caring.”