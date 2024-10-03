Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Service of Thanksgiving for St John Ambulance in South & West Yorkshire was held at Rotherham Minster on Sunday 29th September 2024 Local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen and The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Julie Grace, St John volunteers, along with parents, family and friends came to celebrate the occasion.

The congregation was welcomed by the Revd Cannon Phil Batchford, and Revd Justine Smith who led the service. Readings were by Rowena Clarkson, Unit Manager Rotherham & No Enzor, and Ruby Le Page, South & West Yorkshire Cadet of the Year. The Badger Promise was read by Charlotte Muntus, Moorgate Badgers and the Cadet Code of Chivalry was led by Alex Brown, Rotherham Cadets.

Prayers were led by Cannon Darren Percival, Deputy Chaplain for South & West Yorkshire for the Priory Group, The Badger Prayer, Teddy Pickstone, Moorgate Badgers, Cadet Prayer, George Brown, Rotherham Cadets and the Fellowship Prayer, Susan Farmer, Rotherham Fellowship secretary and Moorgate Badger Leader.

Presentation of The Kings Coronation Medal were made by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman to Dylan Hirst, Dale Turner, Reece Jepson and Nicola Roberts. Service awards for 45 years to Rowena Clarkson, 40 years to Sean Starbuck,30 years to Karen Turner, 20 years to Debby Clarkson, 15 years to Alice Jackson and Dr Christopher Hogg. Service Medals 10 years to Luke Wilkinson, Trena Black and Paul Wilson, 9 Year Pin to Jake Hetherington, James Duffield and Paula Parkinson, 6 Year Pin to Marion Taylor, Rachel Davies and Louisa Muntus, 3 Year Pin to Kevin Gaines, Joshua Price, Peter Kilham, Alan Garland and Gareth Richardson

Rotherham Volunteers receiving Award for the Units 100 years of service

Professor Adeeba Malik, High Sheriff and Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire presented The Grand Prior Award, the pinnacle award a Cadet can achieve, to Lily Sanderson, Gracie Jowitt and Alex Brown.1000 hours service to Nicola Roberts and Vicky Whitaker,750 Hours to Sue Darker and Connor Smalley, 500 hours to Sean Starbuck, Rowena Clarkson, Andy Lindley and Reece Jepson.

The District Managers Award Presented by Vicky Whitaker, District Manager S & W Yorkshire to Edward Warren, Susan Farmer and Caleb Houghton for exceptional service.

A Clinical Award was presented by Reece Jepson, District Clinical Lead, to Rowena Clarkson for her dedication to the welfare and support to a lifesaving team.

Janet Catto, Assistant Chief Commissioners presented her Award to Susan Darker for exceptional service and two Units, Rotherham and Pontefract received Centenary certificates for the Units being 100 years old.

Bertie Badger with guests outside Rotherham Minster

After the service, Sean Starbuck, Priory Group Chair S & W Yorkshire, Chapter Member for Northeast Region, invited everyone to Rotherham St John HQ for refreshments and chat with the invited dignitaries and St John guests, Carl Makins, Head of Volunteering experience, Lucy Gardner, Regional Volunteer Manager and Tony Laker, Regional Youth Manager. It was wonderful to see Dr Turpin, Paul Dore, and friends from neighbouring St John Districts who came along to share the service.

Paul Dore, from Hull St John Fellowship Heritage display team, brought a wonderful display of St John history and memorabilia which generated much discussion with everyone at the HQ, especially uniforms volunteers wore in the early 1900’s. Hazel Thompson, S & W Priory Group, also had a display of many tee-shirts and photos from St John International Youth Camps along with information on the St John Eye Hospital. The collection from the service was sent to the St John Eye Hospital to support their dedicated work.

For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.