A rare white baby bull has been born at this South Yorkshire attraction

This little bull calf delighted farm owners when he was born, as they had been waiting a decade for his arrival.

The Nicholson family, who run Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, had been hoping one of their cows would eventually give birth to a white bull, an unusual colour for the animal.

The baby bull has been called Roger, after Farmer Roger, the dad behind the visitor attraction.

Robert Nicholson, director, said: “My grandad Charlie had a white bull called Sam - also known as Fockerby Ring Leader - and he was a prize-winner at the agricultural shows.

“He was a real beauty and we were so proud of him that we named one of our restaurants after him. It’s always been our dream to have another white bull, and we’ve been keeping everything crossed for one. We couldn’t believe it when the cow went into labour and we saw just a peek of white.”

Unfortunately, complications in the little bull’s birth meant he dislocated his wrist, and so Donaldson’s Vets has put him in a pot until it heals.

He is making a speedy recovery and is already showing early signs of being another champion. The farm hope to take him to the Great Yorkshire Show to compete there.