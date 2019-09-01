'A pinch-me moment' - Youtube sensation buzzing after Morgzfest in Sheffield
Thousands of young fans headed to Sheffield to see Youtube star, ‘Morgz’ this weekend.
The online sensation, Morgan ‘Morgz’ Hudson is an 18 year old vlogger from Sheffield who has made his name playing pranks on his family members and competing against his mother in different sports and challenges.
This past weekend was his two-day, family fun festival, Morgzfest, held at Don Valley Bowl where thousands of children and young people attended with their parents to catch a glimpse of the teen idol.
Morgz said the event was a dream come true.
"What a weekend! I've loved every minute,” he told The Star. “We've had thousands of families with us across both days of the festival and it's been great to see so many happy and smiling faces.
“I've dreamt of doing MorgzFest for as long as I can remember! And it's still a pinch-me moment that it's finally happened!
“I loved bringing the people from all of the UK to my hometown of Sheffield, along with seeing so many local familiar faces.”
Some families had traveled from Wales and London on the day to come to Sheffield just for Morgzfest.
Young fans, Esme and Ava came with their mothers from Ellesmere Port in Chester.
Esme aged six said: “I’ve seen Morgz on stage and I’ve seen loads of the others [from Morgz’s channel]. I watch him all the time.”
Esme’s friend Ava, aged seven said: “I think he’s really nice and I watch him everyday - his videos are interesting and funny.”
There were a variety of different tickets available which gave guests different levels of access to Morgz.
VIP’s were able to meet the man himself, where they would have a photo opportunity and get a fast-track ticket on rides and inflatable obstacle courses, but that didn’t exclude some other guests from getting pictures and meeting the Hudson family themselves.
Morgz and the relatives involved in many of his videos went out into Don Valley Bowl to meet and take pictures with fans and parents.
The day finished with a ‘Morgz versus Mum’ live stage show featuring challenges and pranks.
Morgz added: “I would love to do another MorgzFest in 2020! Thank you again to everyone who attended the festival - it's been an epic weekend!"