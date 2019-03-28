A photo guide to the best Street Art in Sheffield

Photographers Andrew Roe and Chris Etchells had a look at some of the best on a tour around Sheffield city centre.

1. Sheffield Street Art Horsetail by Paul Morrison, Brown Street. Chris Etchells

2. Sheffield Street Art Access Space by EMA on Sidney Street. Chris Etchells

3. Sheffield Street Art Artist Phlegm, Rutland Arms on Brown Street. Chris Etchells

4. Sheffield Street Art Faunagraphic, Charles Lane. Chris Etchells

