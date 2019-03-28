A photo guide to the best Street Art in Sheffield
Sheffield has some of the best street art in the country
Photographers Andrew Roe and Chris Etchells had a look at some of the best on a tour around Sheffield city centre.
1. Sheffield Street Art
Horsetail by Paul Morrison, Brown Street.
Chris Etchells
2. Sheffield Street Art
Access Space by EMA on Sidney Street.
Chris Etchells
3. Sheffield Street Art
Artist Phlegm, Rutland Arms on Brown Street.
Chris Etchells
4. Sheffield Street Art
Faunagraphic, Charles Lane.
Chris Etchells
