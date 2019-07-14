A month of walking to prove help is out there - Sheffield co-workers lace up walking shoes for Samaritans
A group of Sheffield workers are putting their best foot forward throughout the month of July as they aim to raise cash for and awareness of Samaritans.
The group of eight are taking part in the Samarathon challenge, which challenges people to run, walk or jog a total of 26.2 miles throughout July.
But some of the ambitious group are hoping to clock up the equivalent of two or even three marathons.
Jess Adams, one of those taking part, said: “I volunteer at Samaritans and the reason we are doing it for the Sheffield branch is we want to raise a lot of awareness that there are people to talk to.
“There are so many people that call Samaritans for various different reasons so by raising the money we hope to be able to train people to answer the calls and talk to people.”
Jess, who was speaking while taking on a Sheffield Round Walk, said the group was hoping to raise around £2,000 for the charity, which provides emotional support to people in distress.
She added: “I am about half way through my challenge and we’re speaking to people on the way round and handing out leaflets. We just really want to raise awareness.”
For more information or to sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheffsamarathon