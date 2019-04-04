Have your say

A Sheffield nightclub is set to be transformed into Hogwarts as it prepares to host a Harry Potter themed improv comedy play.

If Harry, Hermione and hilarity are your cup of tea then look no further than Spontaneous Potter.

The improvisational comedy troupe, who also dabble in Sherlock Holmes, will be bringing their show to the Leadmill in October.

The Spontaneous Players perform entirely improvised Harry Potter themed comedy shows based on an audience suggestion of a title.

A spokesperson said: “Grab your wands, don your house robes, and apparate yourselves to The Leadmill, Sheffield on October 16th! A very magical improv show awaits.

“Spontaneous Potter is an entirely improvised Harry Potter comedy play, based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title. An entirely new Potter adventure is magically improvised on the spot - with live musical accompaniment!

“Brought to you by the comedy improvisers behind the critically-acclaimed and award-winning "Spontaneous Sherlock".”

Previous titles performed include:

- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Commerce

- Harry Potter and the Neville Wears Prada

- Harry Potter and the Rise of the Planet of the Snapes

- Harry Potter and the Struggle for a Decent Mortgage in This Economy

The Spontaneous Players are a critically-acclaimed, award-winning collective of some of the UK's foremost improv talent.

They are an Edinburgh-based company who perform all year round at home, at festivals, and across the country.

The Spontaneous Players have performed regular sell-out shows in Edinburgh, have toured all across the UK, and in 2018 won the Scottish Comedy Award for Best Variety.

Doors for the event open at 7pm and the show starts an hour later. Book your tickets here.

