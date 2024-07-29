A Final Tribute: Celebrating George Webster and the legendary legacy of The Limit

The funeral procession of one of the city’s most prolific music promoters/venue owners will make one last visit to the site of the venue that immortalised him.

The final journey of George Webster — co-owner of West Street’s legendary Limit venue — will pass the venue that helped make stars of local acts like Pulp, the Human League, Def Leppard, Vice Versa (later to become ABC), and many others. We've worked with his family to come up with a brand-new Limit T-shirt design to celebrate his life and the 13 years of The Limit. This is a very limited run, and a donation is being made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund for every T-shirt sold in George Webster’s honour. You can view them here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/take-me-to-the-limit-one-more-time-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours George Webster's funeral is set to take place next Friday, August 2, at 2:45 PM at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield S8, followed by a gathering at Meersbrook Bowling Club, Shirebrook Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S8. Mourners are encouraged to wear the special ‘Limit’ T-shirts to celebrate George Webster’s life. With co-owner Kevan Johnson passing just a few months ago, George's death truly seals the end of an era but is also a chance to reflect on the amazing achievements accomplished on Sheffield's West Street in that amazing period. Long live The Limit!